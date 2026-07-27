Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Sunday reported second-quarter earnings of $681 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Sunday reported second-quarter earnings of $681 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $6.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.49 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKR

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