AT&T: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.63 billion. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.63 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $31.56 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.04 billion.

AT&T expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on T at https://www.zacks.com/ap/T

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