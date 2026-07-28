Armstrong World Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $96.7…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $96.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $472 million in the period.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.30 to $8.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.77 billion to $1.8 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 2% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWI

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