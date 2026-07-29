Ardmore Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $60.5…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $60.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.18 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $86.4 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have increased 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.

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