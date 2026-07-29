Antero Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $278.7 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $278.7 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

Antero Resources shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.14, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.