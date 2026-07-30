Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.75…

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.75 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $16.66 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.29 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUD

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