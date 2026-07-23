Ameriprise: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.11 billion.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.11 billion.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $11.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $11.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.72 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.9 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.79 billion.

Ameriprise shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 9.5%. The stock has declined roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP

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