American Water Works: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $315 million.…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $315 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.02 to $6.12 per share.

American Water Works shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $138.09, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWK

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