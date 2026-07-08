American Express Launches Pay With Points Through Apple Pay

American Express has launched Pay With Points with Apple Pay. This new feature allows eligible cardholders to redeem their Membership…

American Express has launched Pay With Points with Apple Pay. This new feature allows eligible cardholders to redeem their Membership Rewards points directly via Apple Pay when shopping online or in apps on an iPad or iPhone. Read on to learn more about how this new convenient redemption option works.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

How to Pay With Points Through Apple Pay

Using Pay With Points with Apple Pay to redeem your Membership Reward points is simple. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide:

— Use your iPad or iPhone to shop online using Apple Pay.

— Check out with an eligible American Express Membership Rewards Card.

— Hit “Use Rewards” during checkout and select how many points you’d like to use.

— Finish your Apple Pay transaction.

American Express allows you to use Membership Rewards points to cover some or all of eligible purchases.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

What to Know Before Redeeming Rewards Points Through Apple Pay

Although the new Pay with Points with Apple Pay feature is convenient, it’s not the highest redemption option. Your Membership Rewards points are only worth 0.7 point per 1 cent when you redeem this way. By contrast, you may get more value from transferring your points to travel partners – often at 1 point per cent or higher, depending on the travel partner.

However, if you’re not trying to maximize your rewards points, redeeming them via Apple Pay may make sense.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

AmEx Card to Consider

If you’re looking for a starter AmEx, the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express may be worth considering. You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

Plus, new cardholders can enjoy a 0% annual percentage rate for 15 months on balance transfers and purchases. However, after the promotional APR period expires, a 19.49% to 28.49% variable APR applies.

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