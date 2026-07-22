Amer Movil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.4 billion.…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $13.86 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 52% in the last 12 months.

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