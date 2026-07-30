Ambev: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $687.6 million. The…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $687.6 million.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The beverage company posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period.

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