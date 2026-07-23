Allegion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $184.6 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $184.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.85 to $9 per share.

Allegion shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 9.5%. The stock has dropped slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLE

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