Alkami: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $129.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $132.7 million to $134.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $528 million to $531 million.

Alkami shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.33, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

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