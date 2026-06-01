NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2500 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2500 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 148.75 147.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8736 2.9067 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1585 3.1974 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.35 18.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.78 90.69 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0936 1.1210 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.2600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9600 3.8375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.40 349.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.6300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1725 8.0375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7437 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3960 6.3595

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7377 0.7365

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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