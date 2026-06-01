Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 1, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2500
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 148.75 147.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8736 2.9067
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1585 3.1974
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.35 18.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.78 90.69
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0936 1.1210
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.2600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9600 3.8375
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.40 349.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.6300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1725 8.0375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7437 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3960 6.3595

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7377 0.7365

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up