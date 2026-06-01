NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2500 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2458
|1.2500
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|148.75
|147.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.8736
|2.9067
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.1585
|3.1974
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5950
|0.5350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.35
|18.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.78
|90.69
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0936
|1.1210
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3500
|4.2600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9600
|3.8375
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|338.40
|349.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.7100
|11.6300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1725
|8.0375
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7437
|0.7720
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.3960
|6.3595
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7377
|0.7365
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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