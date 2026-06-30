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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 30, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 142.00 142.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8250 2.7831
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4437 3.3851
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.35
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.48 89.28
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1411 1.1532
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 454.25 454.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 3.9300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.0175 3.8275
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 322.00 322.00
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1600 10.9700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3525 7.3325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7443 0.7443

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1415 6.0975

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7043 0.7077

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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