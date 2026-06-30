NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 142.00 142.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8250 2.7831 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4437 3.3851 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.48 89.28 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1411 1.1532 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 454.25 454.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.0175 3.8275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 322.00 322.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1600 10.9700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3525 7.3325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7443 0.7443

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1415 6.0975

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7043 0.7077

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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