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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 16, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2329
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 148.75 147.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6333 2.6479
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1144 3.1988
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 17.10
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.06 89.59
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0997 1.1086
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 432.25 432.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.9600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3100 n.a.
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.70 316.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9800 11.0400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4825 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7670 0.7670

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4305 6.4825

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6994 0.7043

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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