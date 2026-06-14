What to Know About Law School Direct Admission

If you wish to apply to law school without the stress of another standardized test, you may be in luck…

If you wish to apply to law school without the stress of another standardized test, you may be in luck if your university offers a direct admission program.

Direct admission programs offer a special pathway for undergraduates to gain entry to a partner law school, typically within the same university system or region. Some programs are open to recent graduates, as well.

Like typical J.D. applicants, direct admission applicants must submit a resume, personal statement and recommendation letters. However, instead of the LSAT or GRE, they must instead meet a certain GPA threshold. Often, they need SAT or ACT scores in the 85th percentile or higher.

[Read: Which Standardized Test Should Law School Applicants Take?]

Some programs are more lenient than others about grades. Indiana University–Bloomington’s Maurer School of Law requires applicants for direct admission to have a minimum GPA of 3.85, while the requirement for the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University–Indianapolis is 3.5.

Other examples of law schools with direct admission programs include the University of Washington School of Law, Stetson University College of Law in Florida and the Texas A&M University School of Law.

Direct admission programs have expanded in recent years as law schools seek to reel in high-performing undergraduates, lower application barriers and diversify their applicant pool. This trend accelerated in 2024, when the American Bar Association permitted accredited law schools to admit more applicants without a standardized test score.

Benefits and Downsides of Law School Direct Admission

Direct admission programs are perfect for eligible applicants who want to stay in the same area and seek a shortcut to law school without the hassle of studying for the LSAT or submitting multiple law school applications.

[Read: How to Go to Law School for Free.]

Some direct admission programs provide substantial scholarships and other perks like academic counseling.

However, direct admission is not a good choice for those who want a range of options for law school. It can be hard to know in advance which law school will offer the best opportunities for your interests or the best financial aid package for your budget.

If you’re going to put all your eggs in one basket, make sure it’s the right one.

Alternatives to Direct Admission Programs

Some law schools offer pathways similar to direct admission programs, with key distinctions.

[Read: How to Decide Where to Apply for Law School]

Accelerated B.A.-J.D. programs, often called 3+3 programs, are like direct admission programs but they allow participants to complete both their B.A. and J.D. within six years rather than seven. They typically require applicants to submit an LSAT or GRE score, along with other standard application materials.

A few selective law schools, like Columbia Law School in New York and Harvard Law School in Massachusetts, offer junior deferral programs that are open to applicants from any undergraduate institution. These programs not only require LSAT or GRE scores, they also mandate that applicants defer admission.

If you’re not eligible for a direct admission program but still wish to avoid taking the LSAT, many law schools accept alternative tests like the GRE, JD-Next or, more rarely, the GMAT.

Ultimately, direct admission programs are a great choice if you’re eligible to attend a law school that fits your goals and interests. If not, then it may be more worthwhile to tackle the LSAT. With a few months of dedicated study and a methodical approach, you may open many more doors.

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What to Know About Law School Direct Admission originally appeared on usnews.com