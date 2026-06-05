Tuniu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported earnings of $97,000 in its first…

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported earnings of $97,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period.

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