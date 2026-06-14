The Trillion-Dollar Club: Mega-Cap Stocks With Market Caps Over $1 Trillion

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX (ticker: SPCX), just blasted into the “trillion-dollar club.” After the largest U.S.…

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX (ticker: SPCX), just blasted into the “trillion-dollar club.” After the largest U.S. IPO in history on June 12, Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and AI company ended its first trading day with a market value above $2 trillion. Its debut gives investors a fresh reason to look at the stock market’s most exclusive club: publicly traded companies with market capitalizations of a trillion or more.

There are now over a dozen companies that make the list, roughly 16 as of June 15, which include some of the most familiar names in technology, retail, finance and semiconductors. These company names have become shorthand for the market’s biggest themes: cloud computing, AI chips, digital advertising, electric vehicles and the ongoing race to build out the infrastructure behind generative AI.

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And it may include two more soon: Private-market giants OpenAI and Anthropic have been discussed as readying initial public offerings to become future members of the trillion-dollar club. If they make it there, they would arrive with a very different profile from many of the current members, which built their valuations over decades of earnings growth, cash generation and ecosystem expansion.

The companies already in the trillion-dollar club are not just big because investors like their stories — well, except for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and now SpaceX, perhaps, both of which rely more on future-growth narratives. In many cases, they are big because they have repeatedly shown an ability to turn scale into profits.

“When you think about these mega-cap stocks, what’s really driving them to be trillion-dollar massive companies is the earnings power,” says Angelo Zino, senior vice president and technology sector head at CFRA Research. Many of today’s trillion-dollar names earned their place by building ecosystems that became difficult for consumers and businesses to leave.

“If you think about Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (and) Amazon, those were the four that hit $1 trillion before we hit this AI revolution,” Zino says. “Those companies are all very unique in nature, but they have massive ecosystems.”

The latest wave of trillion-dollar companies, however, is more closely tied to AI. That’s especially true for Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), which has become the clearest winner of the AI infrastructure boom so far.

“Nvidia has been the linchpin of the AI story and has basically captured the lion’s share of the free cash flow and the earnings power within the AI revolution,” Zino says.

Are Trillion-Dollar Stocks Still a “Buy”?

Still, AI enthusiasm does not give investors a free pass to ignore valuation. Zino says the key is to look for companies with strong earnings growth, solid balance sheets and management teams that can turn heavy AI spending into real revenue and profit growth.

For long-term investors, he says the goal is “growth at a reasonable price,” not chasing stocks simply because they are large, popular or tied to the hottest market theme.

Wall Street remains broadly optimistic about the current trillion-dollar group, but with valuations stretched for some mega-cap names, that optimism comes in degrees. For investors, this means the debate is less about whether these companies are high-quality, and more about how much upside remains after their historic runs.

Here are the current trillion-dollar companies and what analysts think of their prospects, according to data from FactSet and Yahoo Finance. Consensus “buy” and “overweight” ratings are both positive, but “buy” generally signals stronger conviction.

Trillion-Dollar Stock Consensus Rating Market Capitalization* Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Buy $5.1 trillion Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) Buy $4.5 trillion Apple Inc. (AAPL) Overweight $4.4 trillion Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Buy $3.0 trillion Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Buy $2.6 trillion Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) Overweight $2.3 trillion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) Buy $2.3 trillion Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Buy $1.9 trillion Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (2222.SR) Overweight $1.7 trillion Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Overweight $1.5 trillion Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Buy $1.5 trillion Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (005930.KS) Buy $1.5 trillion Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Buy $1.2 trillion SK hynix Inc. (000660.KS) Buy $1.1 trillion Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) Overweight $1.1 trillion Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Overweight $1.0 trillion

*As of June 15, intraday.

Trillion-Dollar Stocks Rated “Buy”

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market cap: $5.1 trillion

Nvidia is the world’s largest publicly traded company by market cap and the defining stock of the AI boom. Its chips power much of the demand behind generative AI, giving the company the earnings growth Wall Street loves. Analysts remain bullish, but the key risk is whether AI chip demand remains strong enough to support the stock’s lofty valuation.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Market cap: $4.5 trillion

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, remains one of the most powerful mega-cap stocks thanks to its dominance in search and digital advertising. Google Cloud and AI give the company another major growth path, but investors should watch whether Alphabet can turn AI spending into profitable growth.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Market cap: $3 trillion

Microsoft’s trillion-dollar status is built on a powerful mix of enterprise software, cloud computing and AI exposure. It has expanded its AI offerings across products like Azure, Microsoft 365 and Copilot, but those investments are expensive. Investors should watch whether cloud and AI demand keep growing fast enough to justify the spending.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Market cap:

$2.6 trillion

Amazon is no longer just an e-commerce story. Its trillion-dollar valuation also reflects the strength of its Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising and its growing role in the AI infrastructure race. The key caveat is cash flow: Amazon is spending heavily on property, equipment and AI capacity. Investors are betting on AWS and AI demand continuing to grow fast enough to support those investments.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Market cap: $2.3 trillion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, is the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a key manufacturer of advanced chips used in AI products and high-performance computing. However, investors should watch whether TSMC can expand advanced chip capacity quickly enough to keep up with AI demand while navigating geopolitical and supply-chain risks.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Market cap: $1.9 trillion

Broadcom has benefited from the AI race thanks to its custom AI chips, networking products and infrastructure software business. The company is producing strong revenue and cash flow growth, but the question is if AI chip demand from a relatively small group of large customers can stay strong enough to support expectations.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Market cap: $1.5 trillion

Meta remains a favorite mega-cap tech stock, and Zino agrees: CFRA recently upgraded the Facebook and Instagram parent to “strong buy,” reflecting confidence in its earnings power. The question is whether Meta’s heavy AI spending can translate into lasting revenue and profit growth.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (005930.KS)

Market cap: $1.5 trillion

Samsung’s diversified technology business spans everything from smartphones and wearables to household appliances and semiconductor chips. Its chip business, in particular, is benefiting from high-value AI memory demand, but investors should watch whether the memory upswing can hold while higher costs and tariffs weigh on other parts of the business.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Market cap: $1.2 trillion

Micron has treated the $1 trillion line a little like a cat at a doorway: briefly stepping in, wandering out and then sauntering back again as memory-chip stocks swing. The U.S. memory-chip maker has become a major AI beneficiary because its chips help store and move the data used in AI systems. However, investors should remember that memory remains a cyclical business even in a red-hot AI cycle.

SK hynix Inc. (000660.KS)

Market cap: $1.1 trillion

SK hynix is another on-again, off-again trillion-dollar stock. The company is one of the world’s largest memory-chip makers, alongside Samsung, and has become a key supplier in the AI buildout. Its partnership with Nvidia strengthens the case for investing, but supply will need to keep up with surging AI demand to avoid creating the kind of boom-and-bust dynamics memory stocks are known for.

[Read: 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2026]

Trillion-Dollar Stocks Rated “Overweight”

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX)

Market cap: $2.3 trillion

SpaceX made a dramatic entrance to the trillion-dollar club by topping $2 trillion after its record-setting IPO. The company gives investors exposure to rockets, Starlink satellite internet and ambitious AI-related endeavors. However, its valuation depends heavily on future growth markets that are still developing rather than the long earnings record many older trillion-dollar companies have already built.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Market cap: $4.4 trillion

Apple’s spot in the trillion-dollar club rests on its iPhone ecosystem, fast-growing services business and enormous installed base of active devices. The company is still posting record quarterly revenue and services sales, but investors should watch whether Apple’s AI features can keep the ecosystem feeling fresh as competition, regulation and antitrust pressure build.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Market cap: $1.5 trillion

Tesla may be the most unusual member of the trillion-dollar club because its valuation depends less on current earnings than on investors’ expectations for future growth in autonomous driving, robotics and AI. That gives the stock significant long-term upside if those businesses scale, but only if Tesla can revive electric vehicle demand and autonomous driving solutions adoption.

[Read: 5 Top Laser Photonics Stocks for 2026]

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B)

Market cap: $1.1 trillion

Berkshire Hathaway stands apart from the tech-heavy trillion-dollar club because its value comes from a broad collection of businesses, including insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing and retail. The company remains a cash-generating machine, but the transition to Greg Abel’s leadership after Warren Buffett’s long tenure as CEO will be a revealing test for the company’s next chapter.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Market cap: $1 trillion

Eli Lilly is a leader in obesity and diabetes drugs, especially Mounjaro and Zepbound. Demand remains strong, but the company faces pricing pressure and competition. The question is whether Eli Lilly’s pipeline can keep extending its lead in the fast-growing weight-loss drug market.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (2222.SR)

Market cap: $1.7 trillion

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., better known as Saudi Aramco, brings a very different profile to the trillion-dollar club than the AI- and tech-heavy names accompanying it. Aramco is one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, with low-cost oil and gas production and downstream operations. Aramco’s shareholder returns are backed by its large free cash flow, but that cash flow is exposed to crude oil prices, production volumes and global demand for hydrocarbons.

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The Trillion-Dollar Club: Mega-Cap Stocks With Market Caps Over $1 Trillion originally appeared on usnews.com