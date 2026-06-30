Progress Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $253.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Progress Software expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.59.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $250 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Progress Software expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.09 to $6.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $990 million to $1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGS

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