John Wiley & Sons: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Tuesday reported profit of $135.3…

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Tuesday reported profit of $135.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The publisher posted revenue of $447.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $221.6 million, or $4.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

John Wiley & Sons expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $5.05 per share.

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