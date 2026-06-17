Jabil: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $275 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $3.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.75 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.80 to $4.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $10 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $12.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBL

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