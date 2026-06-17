Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.14 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.96 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.05 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.30 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.05 cent at $2.55 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.17 cent at $3.67 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $.95 a pound.

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