Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.14 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 6.75 cents at $5.96 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 5 cents at $3.05 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 10.5 cents at $11.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 4.75 cents at $2.55 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 6.55 cents at $3.68 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 1.53 cents at $.95 a pound.

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