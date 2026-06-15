Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 3.75 cents at $4.16 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 7.5 cents at $5.90 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 8 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 7.75 cents at $11.19 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.17 cent at $2.51 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 2.73 cents at $3.61 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 0.92 cent at $.97 a pound.

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