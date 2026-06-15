Domo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2…

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period.

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