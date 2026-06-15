Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $559.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.