All In FutureTech Alliance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (AIFA) on Monday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (AIFA) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.31. A year ago, they were trading at $18.66.

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