Xometry: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $214 million to $216 million.

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