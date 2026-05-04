Williams Cos.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $865 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $865 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.38 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMB

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