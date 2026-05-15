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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 15, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 157.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0066 3.0127
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3220 3.3280
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4250 0.4250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.65 19.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.49 89.32
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0386 1.0900
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5800 4.4700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8025 3.7475
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0500 11.6900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5975 8.2750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7534 0.7534

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6355 6.5675

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8381 0.8094

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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