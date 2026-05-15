NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2186
|1.2186
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|164.00
|157.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0066
|3.0127
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3220
|3.3280
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.4250
|0.4250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.65
|19.15
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.49
|89.32
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0386
|1.0900
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|441.50
|441.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.5800
|4.4700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8025
|3.7475
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|331.30
|331.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|12.0500
|11.6900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5975
|8.2750
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7534
|0.7534
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.6355
|6.5675
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.8381
|0.8094
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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