NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 157.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0066 3.0127 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3220 3.3280 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4250 0.4250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.65 19.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.49 89.32 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0386 1.0900 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5800 4.4700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8025 3.7475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0500 11.6900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5975 8.2750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7534 0.7534

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6355 6.5675

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8381 0.8094

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.