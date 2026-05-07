WhiteHorse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Thursday reported a loss of $687,000 in its first…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Thursday reported a loss of $687,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHF

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