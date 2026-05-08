Wendy’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $22.7 million. On…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $540.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.5 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 56 cents to 60 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN

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