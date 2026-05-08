Ur Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Friday reported a loss of $28.8 million…

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Friday reported a loss of $28.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Casper, Wyoming-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URG

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