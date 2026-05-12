Under Armour: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.4 million in its…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $495.6 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 8 cents to 12 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

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