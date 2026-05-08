Tvardi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Friday reported a loss of…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Friday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

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