TruBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Friday reported net income of $506,000 in its…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Friday reported net income of $506,000 in its first quarter.

The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $86.3 million in the period.

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