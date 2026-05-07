TripAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.4 million in…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.4 million in its first quarter.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $382.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIP

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