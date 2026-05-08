Treace Medical Concepts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Friday reported a loss…

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Friday reported a loss of $18 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.

Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $202 million to $212 million.

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