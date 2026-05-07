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Theravance Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 8:42 AM

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBPH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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