Theravance Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.9 million.

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