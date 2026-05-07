The Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $40 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $688.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $679.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

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