TechTarget: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Informa TechTarget (TTGT) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.8 million in…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Informa TechTarget (TTGT) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $106 million in the period.

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