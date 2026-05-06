TaskUs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $24.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $306.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $296 million to $298 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TASK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TASK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.