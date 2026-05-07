Stratasys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $132.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSYS

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