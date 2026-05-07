Stoneridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $27 million in its first quarter.
The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.
The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period.
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