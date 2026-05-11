Steris: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Monday reported profit of $220.3 million in its fiscal fourth…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Monday reported profit of $220.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.83 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $782.3 million, or $7.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.94 billion.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.10 to $11.30 per share.

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