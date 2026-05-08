Starwood Property Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $512.5 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STWD

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