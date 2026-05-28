Southwest Sign-Up Bonuses Flying High This Summer

If you’ve been waiting for a boosted welcome offer to apply for a new airline card, here’s your sign. The…

If you’ve been waiting for a boosted welcome offer to apply for a new airline card, here’s your sign. The Southwest Rapid Rewards® consumer credit cards from Chase are now offering up to 90,000 bonus points through July 1, 2026.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

All We Know About the Sign-Up Offer

Southwest is taking its sign-up bonus to higher elevations for a limited time. Its top-tier card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card, is offering 90,000 bonus points — up from 60,000 — after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. If points are valued at 1 cent each (and some say Rapid Rewards points can be worth even more, depending on how they are redeemed), that means you’ll be getting an extra $300 or more in value.

The other cards in the collection are also offering an additional 30,000 points boost:

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card – Earn 85,000 when you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card – Earn 80,000 after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

This is a limited-time offer that will expire July 1, 2026, so get those applications in if you’re a loyal Southwest traveler.

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

Who Should Consider These Cards

At a time when airfare is up over 20% from last year, according to government data, using airline credit cards strategically can help offset some of the cost of travel. If you’re someone who enjoys flying with Southwest Airlines in particular, getting one of their cards is almost a no-brainer.

For starters, each of the three cards offers the first checked bag free on every flight for the cardholder and up to eight additional passengers on the same reservation. That perk alone can make the cards’ annual fees worthwhile.

Now, with a more generous sign-up bonus to sweeten the pot, it could be an ideal time to apply.

Other Key Benefits

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards offer an array of flight-related perks. Here’s a quick snapshot of how the cards compare:

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Annual Fee $99 $149 $229 Sign-up offer 80,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening 85,000 points when you spend $2,000 in the first three months 90,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening Rewards — Two points per dollar on Southwest purchases and at gas stations and grocery stores (on the first $5,000 each year) — One point on everything else — Three points per dollar on Southwest purchases — Two points at grocery stores and restaurants (on the first $8,000 each year) — One point on everything else — Four points per dollar on Southwest purchases — Two points at gas stations and restaurants — One point on everything else Additional Perks — First free checked bag — 3,000 anniversary points — First free checked bag — 6,000 anniversary points — Earn 1,500 tier qualifying points toward A-List status for every $5,000 spent annually — First free checked bag — 7,500 anniversary points — Earn 2,500 tier qualifying points toward A-List status for every $5,000 spent annually — Upgrade to Extra Legroom seat within 48 hours prior to departure, when available

[See: Best Southwest Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a top general travel rewards card if you’re looking for more redemption flexibility. The card is offering 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, which may not be as lucrative as the limited Southwest offer.

However, Chase has several airline partners, including Southwest Airlines, JetBlue and United, to which you can transfer your Chase Ultimate Rewards points 1:1, giving you more options to try to maximize your points. There are also multiple bonus spending categories: five points per dollar on travel purchased through Chase Travel?; three points on dining, select streaming services and online groceries; two points on all other travel purchases; and one point on all other purchases.

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Southwest Sign-Up Bonuses Flying High This Summer originally appeared on usnews.com