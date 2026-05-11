Silvercrest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Monday reported earnings of $237,000…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Monday reported earnings of $237,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $31.4 million in the period.

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