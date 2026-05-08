Sifco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Friday reported profit of $2.7 million in its fiscal…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Friday reported profit of $2.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period.

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